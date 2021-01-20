ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 775,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 517,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZIX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

