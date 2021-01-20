Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 10,469,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,680,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

