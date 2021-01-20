ZrCoin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $57,185.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

