ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $6.26. ZTE shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 72,672 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ZTE Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.