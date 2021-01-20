ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $6.26. ZTE shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 72,672 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
