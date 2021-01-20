Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $68,985.89 and $27,028.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.