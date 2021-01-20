Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Troy R. Brown Sells 39,505 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Troy R. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 377,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,495. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zumiez by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

