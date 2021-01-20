Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $246,085.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zynecoin token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.