Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $49,150.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,132.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 44,018,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $5,660,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

