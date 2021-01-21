$0.10 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

PRPL traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 398,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

