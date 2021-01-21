-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

