$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

CLB stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,745. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

