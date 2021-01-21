$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 208,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,279. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.