$0.35 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.