$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $36.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,947.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,201.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,684.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.32. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,991.88.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

