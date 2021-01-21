$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

