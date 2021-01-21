-$0.73 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth $445,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

