$0.80 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after acquiring an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 112,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,249. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

