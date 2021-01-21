$0.91 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

