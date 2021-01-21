$0.97 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 349,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

