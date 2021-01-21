0xcert Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $550,265.18 and $30,821.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

