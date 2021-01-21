0xcert Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $549,421.63 and $25,458.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.