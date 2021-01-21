$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.33. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.02. 37,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,854. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day moving average is $205.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

