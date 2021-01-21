-$1.60 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($2.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($9.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.50) to ($8.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.22. 92,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,062,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

