$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is $9.84. uniQure reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million.

Several analysts have commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

QURE stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $38.58. 275,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,229. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 61.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

