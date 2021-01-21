$1.80 EPS Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.81. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

