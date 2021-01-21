1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 16708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

