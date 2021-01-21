10,402 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

