11,540 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after buying an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 528,005 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,188. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

