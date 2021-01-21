117,700 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Churchill Capital Corp II accounts for about 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.17% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,748,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,862,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,403,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,000. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

