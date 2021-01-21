12,404 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. HEICO makes up approximately 0.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,496. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $141.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

