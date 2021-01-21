12Ships Price Hits $0.0038 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $2.39 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
