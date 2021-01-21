13,317 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

