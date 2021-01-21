1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.43

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.95. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 551,638 shares changing hands.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

