1,352,171 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,352,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,320,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

