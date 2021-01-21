139,300 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,954,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

