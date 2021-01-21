146,325 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

