$153.67 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $153.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.09 million and the lowest is $133.83 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $219.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $923.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $936.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $887.58 million, with estimates ranging from $845.45 million to $935.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 19,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,209. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $738.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

