160,943 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,943. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

