16,225 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $332.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

