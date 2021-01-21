168,056 Shares in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 5.64% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:WIZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,860. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

