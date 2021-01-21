16,841 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

