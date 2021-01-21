17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $17.21. 3,249,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,283,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on YQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.