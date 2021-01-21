$179.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.92 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.