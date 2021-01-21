19,471 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.12. 7,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.