199,372 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 220,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,036,072. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

