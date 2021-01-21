1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 14.1% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $82,481.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00104905 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00363820 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

