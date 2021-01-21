1irstcoin Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and $82,481.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00104905 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00363820 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

