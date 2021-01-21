1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 20,200 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $856,278.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00.

ONEM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.