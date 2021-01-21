$2.37 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.24. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $10.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

