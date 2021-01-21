2,370 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. MSCI accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MSCI by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $418.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

